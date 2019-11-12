Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: South Africa News Agency

Deputy President David Mabuza has welcomed progress made in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

In his capacity as the Special Envoy to South Sudan, the Deputy President welcomed the outcomes of the meeting of the Regional and International Special Envoys to South Sudan, which took place on 25 – 26 October 2019 in the Republic of Djibouti.

He also welcomed the communique issued on the Occasion of the Tripartite Summit on the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan held in Entebbe, Uganda, on 7 November 2019.

“We welcome both the outcomes of the meeting of the Special Envoys and the communique of the Tripartite Summit as a demonstration of the significant progress being made towards the total resolution of conflict and bringing stability in South Sudan.

“South Africa will continue to support all efforts that are meant to enhance the complete implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on South Sudan,” the Deputy President said.

The Tripartite Summit leadership is made up of President Yoweri Museveni of the Republic of Uganda; Abdalftah Alburhan A. Alrahman, the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan and President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan.

The summit was convened by President Museveni and President Alrahman as co-guarantors to the Revitalized Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

It was attended by Dr Rick Machar, the chairperson of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition and Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, the Special Envoy of Kenya on South Sudan.

Mabuza will also engage in regional consultations to further mobilise for the full implementation of this agreement in order to achieve lasting peace and development in South Sudan. – SAnews.gov.za

