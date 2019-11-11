Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Sinn Féin

10 November, 2019 – by John Brady TD

Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow John Brady has expressed serious concerns about the future of 120 jobs at Rondo Foods in Arklow. He has called on Enterprise Ireland and the Government to do everything in their power to save the jobs

Deputy Brady said;

“I am seriously concerned about the future of the 120 jobs at Rondo Foods in Arklow amid reports of potential job losses looming. Management met with staff on Friday and said the future for Rondo Foods in Ireland was uncertain and that they could potentially close at the end of January.

“Such news would not only be devastating for the local economy, but most importantly for these workers and their families.

“In a week when we’ve heard of job losses, studios and factories closing across the midlands & southwest, every effort must be made to save these jobs. I have been in contact with Enterprise Ireland and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys to see that they do everything in their power to protect these jobs.”

“Unfortunately Arklow has lost too many good businesses over the last few years and we can’t allow the same happen with Rondo Foods. Government Departments need to stand ready, prepared to engage with these workers and support them. That includes the Department of Social Protection and the Department of Enterprise.

“A further meeting is planned between company management and the workers next week. I will continue my engagement with all stakeholders over the coming days in the hope that the jobs can be saved.”

MIL OSI United Kingdom –