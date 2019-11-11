Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: New Zealand Police

The sentencing of two men in the Napier High Court today has provided the family of Alex Latimer with a sense of justice.

James Webby and David Lothian were sentenced to lengthy terms of imprisonment today for the 2018 murder of Mr Latimer at Te Haroto, north of Napier.

“On behalf of the Latimer family, I can say that some degree of closure has occurred for them today,” says Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard of Hawke’s Bay Police, who headed the inquiry.

“Police are also happy with the outcome of today’s sentencing. The death of Mr Latimer was a needless tragedy that will forever leave a void in his family.”

The Latimer family have requested privacy and media are respectfully asked to refrain from contacting them.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI New Zealand News –