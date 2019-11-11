Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation on Sunday after calling for new national elections to pacify the country.

“We give up so that my brothers stop kicking my sisters, indigenous people and the humble people … We are renouncing our electoral triumph so that there will be new elections,” Morales said in a press conference.

He said he will return to the foundations of his coca leaf producers union and that he will continue to work with his colleagues in the production of the plant.

“I don’t have to escape from the country, I haven’t stolen anything, my works are there and they can be proven,” Morales said.

He also thanked the country and the ministers who accompanied him, saying that he has left his letter of resignation to the Legislative Assembly to be considered.

Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera also announced his resignation and said that in the next few hours he will present his letter to the legislative branch to follow the procedure.

