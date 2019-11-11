Source: University of Sydney

The method used in Australia to determine estimates of lifetime risks of cancer diagnosis and mortality could lead to an overestimation of these risks, especially for men, according to University of Sydney and Bond University researchers.

Cancer registries and organisations such as the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) use age specific cancer incidence and mortality data in a calendar year to estimate lifetime risks of cancer diagnosis and mortality.

However, the method used to achieve these numbers assumes there are no competing causes of death, which may lead to overestimation of lifetime risk and the researchers have recommended that the more accurate methodology be adopted.

The findings were published online today in the Medical Journal of Australia.

Dr Katy Bell from the University of Sydney’s Faculty of Medicine and Health, was senior author on the analysis, which was led by Dr Anthea Bach from West Moreton Hospital and Health Service and Dr Kelvin Lo from Westmead Hospital. Sydney’s Professor Alexandra Barratt, also from the School of Public Health, was also involved in the study.

The researchers calculated their own estimates on lifetime risks of cancer diagnosis and cancer-specific death, adjusted for competing mortality, and compared their findings with the corresponding risks published by the AIHW.

“AIHW estimates were consistently higher than our competing mortality-adjusted estimates of lifetime risks of diagnosis and death for all five cancers,” Dr Bell and colleagues wrote.

The authors analysed publicly available annual AIHW data on age-specific cancer incidence and mortality — for breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma of the skin, and lung cancer — and all-cause mortality in Australia, between 1982 and 2013.