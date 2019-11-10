Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Labour Party UK

Andrew Gwynne, Labour campaign co-ordinator, responding to reports that nine Russian donors to the Conservative Party are named in a secret intelligence report on threats to UK democracy suppressed by Downing Street, said:

“Billionaires fund the Conservative Party, so this sordid cover up shouldn’t be surprising.

“The Tories blocked this report and oppose tax transparency so their billionaire backers can continue to rip us off unchallenged.

“Labour is on the side of the many, not the few, so we’ll get dirty money out of politics, introduce an oligarch levy and take on the vested interests selling out our people and public services.”

Ends

Notes to editors

Russian Tory donors named in secret report: Intelligence agencies are ‘furious’ over No 10’s block on publication (Sunday Times)

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/russian-tory-donors-named-in-secret-report-z98nqpkx0

MIL OSI United Kingdom –