President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to China Forum on International Legal Cooperation that opened Sunday in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province.

Xi pointed out in the letter that jointly building the Belt and Road requires legal guarantees.

China is ready to work with other countries to create a sound legal environment, establish a set of global economic and trade rules that is fair, reasonable and transparent and promote high-quality development of the Belt and Road to better benefit people from various countries, Xi said in the letter.

Xi expressed his hope that the participants will strengthen exchanges, increase consensus and facilitate the development and improvement of relevant legal systems, letting the rule of law play a better role in the building of the Belt and Road.

Sponsored by China Law Society, the forum saw the participation of around 400 representatives from China, around 40 other countries along the Belt and Road, and four international organizations.

