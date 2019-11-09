Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: New Zealand Police

Waitemata Police are appealing for information following an assault on Friday 8 November.

Around 4.30pm a woman in her 20s received moderate injuries after being assaulted while jogging on the clifftop path at the southern end of Browns Bay, North Shore.

A man, described as Maori, approximately 25-years-old, around 5’10 tall and of an overweight build, approached the woman and assaulted her.

He was wearing a dark t-shirt, trousers or jeans and a black and grey cap with a sticker on the peak.

The man then fled on foot and was last seen on Beechwood Road heading towards Browns Bay Road.

“Police encourage anyone out exercising alone to remain aware of their surroundings and inform Police if they notice anything suspicious,” says Detective Sergeant Laura Ellis.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage that may assist Police with this investigation is urged to call 105 quoting file number 191108/3003 .

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

