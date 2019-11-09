Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: China State Council Information Office

At least five people were killed in a 5.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Tark region in Iran’s northwestern East Azerbaijan province on Friday morning, Iranian Student News Agency reported.

In the incident that took place at 02:17 local time Friday morning (2247 GMT), 380 others were also injured.

The tremor hit 80 villages and damaged 400 houses, according to the report.

The water and gas supplies, which were disrupted in some of the villages, have been resumed.

MIL OSI China News –