Source: Government of Saskatchewan

A memorandum of agreement between the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees Union (SGEU) has now been ratified by both parties.

The agreement provides annual wage increases of zero per cent, zero per cent, one per cent, two per cent (combination pension and general wage increase), two per cent and two per cent over a six-year term, from October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2022.

“I am pleased with both parties’ commitment and co-operation in working to reach a new collective agreement,” Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission Ken Cheveldayoff said. “Our priority was to reach an agreement that was good for public service employees and the people we serve – the citizens of Saskatchewan.”

The SGEU represents about 10,000 employees from government ministries. Negotiations have been taking place since the last agreement expired in October 2016.

