Source: State of Victoria Police

Friday, 8 November 2019 06:19

Police have arrested two people and executed a series of warrants in Richmond this morning.

Detectives from the Melbourne Divisional Response Unit executed drug warrants in Elizabeth Street about 7am.

Police seized a substance alleged to be heroin and an amount of cash.

A 47-year-old man and 51-year-old woman both from Richmond have each been charged with traffick drug of dependence and possess proceeds of crime.

They will appear before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later today.

Scout Rigoni

Media Advisor

83993