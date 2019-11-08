Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: United States Senator for Alabama Richard Shelby

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded a grant totaling $9,268,804 in funding for highway infrastructure improvements in Madison County, Alabama. The grant is made available as part of the DOT Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grant Program, which focuses on economic development and infrastructure upgrades.

“This $9.3 million BUILD grant will allow Madison County to continue to meet the growing transportation needs of North Alabama,” said Senator Shelby. “As businesses and residents continue relocating to the Huntsville area, it is vital that our infrastructure is able to support these exciting developments. I am grateful that DOT recognized the need for this funding and look forward to the efficiencies created by this project.”

The $9.3 million in BUILD grant funding will expand a section of Blake Bottom Road from two lanes to five lanes, stretching from State Route 255 Interchange to Jeff Road. The project will alleviate traffic congestion and hazardous driving conditions to and from Huntsville, Alabama, and will ease navigation to and from Huntsville’s three primary locations of employment, Redstone Arsenal, Cummings Research Park, and North Huntsville Industrial Park.

“I thank Senator Shelby and his staff for their unwavering support of Madison County, Alabama, in what is the largest US Department of Transportation grant in the history of our county,” said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale W. Strong. “This project will significantly support commuter travel to Research Park Boulevard which leads to the 2nd largest research park in the United States, and to Madison County’s largest employer, Redstone Arsenal. This is truly a great day for Madison County.”

