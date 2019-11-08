Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Decrease in Statutory Reserve Requirement (SRR) Ratio

Ref No : 11/19/04 08 Nov 2019 Embargo : For immediate release

Bank Negara Malaysia wishes to announce that the Statutory Reserve Requirement (SRR) Ratio will be lowered from 3.50% to 3.00% effective from 16 November 2019. The decision to reduce the SRR is undertaken to maintain sufficient liquidity in the domestic financial system. This will continue to support the efficient functioning of the domestic financial markets and facilitate effective liquidity management by the banking institutions. The SRR is an instrument to manage liquidity and is not a signal on the stance of monetary policy. The Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) is the sole indicator used to signal the stance of monetary policy, and is announced through the Monetary Policy Statement released after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Bank Negara Malaysia08 Nov 2019

