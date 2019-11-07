Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: United Nations secretary general

I commend Malaysia for convening this important gathering on the Sustainable Development Goals.

I recently called for a Decade of Action to deliver the SDGs.

We need ambitious action from all sectors of society.

Despite some important progress, we are off track.

Deadly conflicts, the climate crisis, gender-based violence, rising hunger and persistent inequalities are undermining efforts to achieve the Goals by 2030.

To leave no one behind, we need partnerships, resources and innovation.

And we need a fair globalization that delivers for all.

I welcome Malaysia’s leadership in committing to the implementation of the SDGs.



I count on your continued support.



Please accept my best wishes for a successful meeting.



MIL OSI United Nations News –