Source: United Nations secretary general
I commend Malaysia for convening this important gathering on the Sustainable Development Goals.
I recently called for a Decade of Action to deliver the SDGs.
We need ambitious action from all sectors of society.
Despite some important progress, we are off track.
Deadly conflicts, the climate crisis, gender-based violence, rising hunger and persistent inequalities are undermining efforts to achieve the Goals by 2030.
To leave no one behind, we need partnerships, resources and innovation.
And we need a fair globalization that delivers for all.
I welcome Malaysia’s leadership in committing to the implementation of the SDGs.
I count on your continued support.
Please accept my best wishes for a successful meeting.