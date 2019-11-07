Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Thames Valley Police

Thames Valley Police is continuing to investigate the murders of Ben Gillham-Rice and Dom Ansah, who died following an incident in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes, on 19 October.

Today, officers are releasing the names and images of two people who they believe have vital information that can assist the investigation.

Jamie Chandler, aged 15, and Clayton Barker, aged 19, both from Milton Keynes, are urged to contact police as soon as possible.

Head of Crime for Thames Valley Police, Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, said: “The public have been incredibly supportive of this investigation so far, and I am appealing once again for their help.

“We are releasing the names and images of Jamie Chandler and Clayton Barker, as we believe that they both have crucial information that will assist our investigation and we need to speak to them.

Clayton Barker (left) and Jamie Chandler (right)

“I am appealing directly to both Jamie Chandler and Clayton Barker to make contact with police as soon as possible.

“I am also asking for the public’s help. If anybody knows the whereabouts of either Jamie Chandler or Clayton Barker, please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 857 (5/11).

“You can also make this report online if you wish, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers for 100% anonymity on 0800 555 111.

“You can also provide information direct to the investigation team via our Major Incident Police Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/43H219A75-PO1

“If either Jamie Chandler or Clayton Barker see this appeal, or anybody is with them or knows where they are, I again re-iterate the importance of getting in touch with police.

“Our investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident continues, and I would like to thank the public for all their help so far.”

Charlie Chandler, aged 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley and Earl Bevans, aged 22, of no fixed abode and a 16-year-old boy from Milton Keynes have all been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder and have been remanded in custody to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday 27 January 2020.

A 27-year-old man from Milton Keynes who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on 26 October has been released under investigation.

