Source: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking the public’s assitance to help locate 75-year-old Betty Pihema, who has been reported missing from the Epsom area.

Betty was last seen on Warborough Avenue at around 8am this morning and reported missing to Police at around 10.30am.

Police and her family have concerns for Betty’s wellbeing as she suffers from dementia.

We have been searching the wider Epsom and Newmarket areas this morning.

Betty was last seen wearing a purple beanie, purple sweater and grey track pants with a black stripe on one side.

If you have seen Betty, please call Police on 111 immediately.

