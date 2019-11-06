Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Socialist Republic of Vietnam

The extension of the contract between the two sides was officially confirmed by the VFF on its website on November 5.

According to a VFF representative, following months of negotiations in the spirit of cooperation and towards the common development goals, the federation and Park have finally reached a consensus on the renewal of the deal.

This is the news which has been much anticipated by Vietnamese fans, as well as a respect and recognition of the Republic of Korea tactician’s significant contributions to Vietnamese football over the past two years.

Under the dynasty of Park Hang-seo, the Vietnamese teams have seen breakthrough transformations and achieved amazing results in both the regional and continental arenas: finishing as the runners-up at the 2018 AFC U23 Championship, reaching the men’s football semifinals at the 2018 Asian Games, winning the long-awaited AFF Cup trophy in 2018 and making the 2019 Asian Cup quarterfinals.

Most recently, the Vietnam national team, coached by Park, have gone three games unbeaten in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers, drawing 0-0 away against Thailand, beating Malaysia 1-0 at home and thrashing Indonesia 3-1 away.

As planned, a ceremony will be held in Hanoi on November 7 to officially announce the contract extension between the VFF and coach Park Hang-seo.

At the moment, Park and his Vietnamese players are training in Hanoi to prepare for their next World Cup qualifying matches against the United Arab Emirates (Nov. 14) and Thailand (Nov. 19) at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium.

