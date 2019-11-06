Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Republic of Turkey

As of November 6, 2019, China Railway Express, the first freight train departing from Xi’an, China, which will travel to Europe using Marmaray, arrived in Ankara.

This development is the latest example of our vision of enhancing the connectivity between the East and the West.

Turkey, by improving its transportation infrastructure in recent years, has contributed to the development of uninterrupted connectivity between Asia and Europe.

We will continue to take necessary steps with our partners in the region within the framework of the Trans-Caspian East-West Middle Corridor, which is considered to serve this purpose in the most efficient manner.

