Source: China State Council Information Office

Swiss legend Roger Federer is going to fight against Novak Djokovic for the 49th time as the two were drawn to play in the same group at the ATP World Tour Finals which starts on Sunday in London.

The singles draw for the season-ending ATP event was made on Tuesday, seeing world No. 1 Rafael Nadal from Spain in Group Andre Agassi along with Russian Daniil Medvedev, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas and German Alexander Zverev, while Serbian Djokovic in Group Bjorn Borg together with Federer, Dominic Thiem from Austria and Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Federer, 38, showed great form this year with a 51-8 record and four titles. As a six-time former champion of the event, he will play five-time winner Djokovic for the 49th time in the round-robin group stage.

Nadal pulled out of last week’s Paris Masters due to injury but revealed on Twitter that he would come to London this week.

The ATP Finals has been held at London’s O2 Arena since 2009.

