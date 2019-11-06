Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: China State Council Information Office

Telemarketing scammers are using the name of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Denmark to ask Chinese and Danish citizens to pick up important letters, documents or packages at the embassy, warned in a notice published Tuesday on the embassy’s website.

The embassy has notified Chinese citizens in Denmark that it does not contact anyone by phone about package and letter pick up or unsettled cases in China, seek payment by transfer or bank account information or request personal information over the phone.

The embassy also advised Chinese citizens to remain alert to all kinds of telemarketing scams so as to avoid property loss.

Public security agencies in China and Danish police have been informed by the embassy and relatives in China already contacted have been asked to report and seek help from their local anti-telemarketing scam centers if they have any information.

MIL OSI China News