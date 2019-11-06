Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Central Bank of Iceland

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Iceland has decided to lower the Bank’s interest rates by 0.25 percentage points. The Bank’s key interest rate – the rate on seven-day term deposits – will therefore be 3%. According to the Bank’s new macroeconomic forecast, published in the November Monetary Bulletin, the GDP growth outlook for H2/2019 has deteriorated relative to the August forecast. In H1, however, GDP growth exceeded the forecast, and a contraction of 0.2% is therefore expected for the year as a whole, as was projected in August. The outlook for 2020 has also deteriorated, with GDP growth now forecast at 1.6%.

