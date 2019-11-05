Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Russian Federation Government

Today in Moscow, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, a meeting of the Collegium of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia took place. Representatives of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Finance, Roskomnadzor, Rosfinmonitoring and a number of leading financial and credit institutions were invited to the event, which was held via videoconferencing with participation of all regions. The participants discussed measures aimed at improving the work on the identification, solving and investigation of crimes committed using information and telecommunication technologies.

Opening the meeting, the Minister noted that the digital revolution brought not benefits only: the state-of-art technologies were increasingly applied by criminals: “Internet is used for theft of other people’s property, trafficking in drugs, arms and humans, extremist literature is being distributed, and new members of terrorist groups are being recruited. Among new threats there is fraud involving the use of cellular communications, as well as IP-telephony. Criminals have learned to replace the genuine phone numbers of credit organizations, public services, posing as their employees. Last year, the number of unlawful acts committed with the use of information technologies doubled, in January-September of the current year – by almost 70%,” said Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

The head of the department emphasized that over the past few years, much had been done to increase the effectiveness of the prevention and suppression of such crimes, reduce the ability of using advanced technologies for illegal purposes. The regulatory legal framework is being improved, in particular, liability for certain types of IT crimes and administrative offenses has been tightened. New forms and methods of countering them are being introduced in practice. Agreements were concluded on information interaction in electronic form between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and state bodies, as well as a number of financial and credit organizations at the federal and regional levels. For high-quality investigation of criminal cases of this category, investigative-operational groups are created from among the most trained officers.

“In the past and since the beginning of this year, the number of solved IT crimes and criminal cases sent to court increased by one and a half or two times. Twice as many perpetrators were identified,” said Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

The Chief of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs gave several examples of productive work. So, since 2018, organized groups were detained in Moscow and the Moscow Region, totaling nearly 30 people, who committed fraudulent acts against senior citizens in the territory of five constituent entities of the Russian Federation. Using mobile communications, they introduced themselves as employees of banks, social services and, under the guise of receiving compensation for the previously purchased goods or medicines, stole the savings of pensioners. The involvement of the defendants in 87 episodes has been proved.

In May of this year, the activities of a group that managed a network of medical clinics in several regions of Russia, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, were suppressed. The offenders invited patients through call centers, and then misled them about their diseases allegedly requiring urgent expensive treatment. To pay for fictitious medical services, they persuaded patients to apply for loans ranging up to half a million rubles. Currently, more than 11 thousand victims have been identified. According to preliminary data, the total damage exceeds one billion rubles.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev called monitoring, blocking and removal of illegal content an important task: “In cooperation with the Prosecutor General’s Office and Roskomnadzor, we are rather quickly taking measures to restrict access to extremist content, as well as sites and pages through which drugs and child pornography are distributed. It is required to develop such mechanisms for operational blocking of fraudulent call centers, phishing sites, and Internet pyramids.”

In addition, attention was drawn to the importance of awareness-raising among the population, improving the level of financial literacy of citizens, as well as to the need for further coordinated measures on the part of all interested government agencies, society and business to improve the situation in this area.

