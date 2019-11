Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: ASEAN – Association of SouthEast Asian Nations

1. The 22nd ASEAN-China Summit was held in Bangkok on 3 November 2019. The Meeting was chaired by H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha (Ret.), Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, and attended by all Heads of State/Government of the ASEAN Member States and H.E. Mr. Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. The Secretary-General of ASEAN was also in attendance.

