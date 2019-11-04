Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: China State Council Information Office

Two people were killed and another two were injured when a car and a pickup truck collided in Kamloops of the Canadian province of British Columbia on Sunday morning, according to CTV.

When police arrived at the scene they found two occupants of the car already deceased. The other two occupants were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck had already left the area.

Police investigation is ongoing and the police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

