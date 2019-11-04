Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Hong Kong Government special administrative region

Government severely condemns violent acts

The Government today (November 3) severely condemns the attacks and vandalism in various districts including Sha Tin, Tuen Mun, Tai Po and Taikoo Shing, which jeopardised public safety and breached public peace. As regards the assault incident in Taikoo Shing tonight, the Government expresses deep regret and severely condemns the violence. A Government spokesman appeals to people who hold different views to put aside their differences, stay rational and exercise restraint as well as to embrace harmony and respect diversity. They should abide by the law and not to resort to vigilantism. The Government spokesman also said that from this afternoon, masked rioters launched their attacks by vandalising the MTR facilities and selected shops, prompting the early closure of a few large shopping malls and causing chaos and panic in some districts. In Tuen Mun, some people disregarded public safety and blocked the main entrance of a shopping mall. It was potentially disastrous in case of emergency as it would seriously affect the exit of people from the mall. Such behaviour should be strongly condemned. To safeguard public safety and uphold the rule of law, the Police are required to conduct dispersal operations resolutely, arrest the suspected offenders and strictly enforce the law to restore social order as quickly as possible.



