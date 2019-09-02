Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: United Kingdom London Metropolitan Police

Detectives investigating the murder of Lee Casey, 38, in Brixton Hill, have made two new arrests.

A man aged 33 [C] was arrested on suspicion of murder earlier today. A woman aged 30 [D] was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender.

Both have been taken to south London police stations for questioning.

Police in Lambeth were called at 12:07hrs on Thursday, 29 August to reports of a stabbing on Brixton Hill, SW2.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance attended the scene and found Lee suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken by LAS to a south London hospital where, despite heroic efforts by medics at the scene, he sadly died at 14:11hrs.

His family has been notified. A post-mortem examination was carried out on Saturday, 31 August and the cause of death was given as a knife wound to the chest.

A murder investigation was launched, led by Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command. She said: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry with a review of CCTV footage and witness statements moving at a pace. We are conducting an extensive search in the area today in order to recover vital evidence, so local people can expect to see a large number of police officers in the area.

“We have arrested four people, however the investigation is still in its early stages and I believe that there may be others who saw what happened or may know who was involved.

“I am still very keen for my team to speak with anyone who has information but has not yet come forward. We are piecing together a schedule of events leading up to this horrific murder and your information, not matter how insignificant it may seem, could be the small detail that completes the picture.

“Please don’t hesitate; if you saw anything or know anything, make the call.”

On Thursday, 29 August, police arrested a 44-year-old man [A] and a 59-year-old man [B] on suspicion of attempted murder. They were taken to a south London police station and have since been released on bail.

At this early stage officers retain an open mind concerning motive. Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call the incident room on 020 8785 8244, or call 101 quoting reference Cad 3334/29Aug, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

