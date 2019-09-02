Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi will pay a visit to Turkey on 2-4 September 2019.

High Commissioner Grandi will hold high level meetings and will be accepted by H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The said visit will be important to discuss preparations for the Global Refugee Forum, which will be co-convened by H.E. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as well as to express Turkey’s expectation for a more equitable burden and responsibility sharing with regard to refugees.

