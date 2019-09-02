Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: Premier of Victoria

Every single Victorian government school will get a share of $515 million in the single largest boost to school maintenance ever undertaken, thanks to an unprecedented investment by the Andrews Labor Government.

Minister for Education James Merlino and Member for Northcote Kat Theophanous made the announcement at Croxton Special School today – which will receive just over $170,000 – while opening a new $5.1 million building at the school, which includes new classrooms, therapy rooms and a tech hub.

The funding will ensure existing buildings at Victoria’s 1,500 state schools are safe, modern and properly maintained, and builds on the Government’s historic $5.6 billion investment in new and upgraded schools.

The investment will more than double funding for maintenance at Victoria’s state schools over the next two financial years, with more than $300 million to be invested in 2019/20 and $290 million in 2020/21.

It will enable schools to do essential works such as painting, replacing carpet and windows, landscaping, tree inspections and maintenance of infrastructure like septic systems and water services.

This increased investment will enable principals to get on with the job of leading Victoria’s schools, by providing more funds to maintain the state’s 36,000 school buildings, while supporting schools to cater to the 115,000 additional students who are expected to enter the education system over the next five years.

The package complements the Labor Government’s recent initiatives to support schools to manage and maintain their facilities, including the Rolling Facilities Evaluation and the rollout of maintenance plans for each school.

The Labor Government is investing $170.5 million in emergency and incident response over five years, including an extra $57.8 million to address issues such as septic system failure, termite damage, mould, roof and floor damage, and $76.4 million to respond to unforeseen incidents and events such as storms, fire or flooding.

Schools in some of the state’s highest-risk bushfire areas will also have access to more funds to ensure they are ‘bushfire ready’, thanks to $44.2 million over five years for fire preparedness activities like vegetation removal.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Education James Merlino

“Sometimes it’s the little things that can have a really big impact. From fixing leaky taps to a new lick of paint – this investment will help every child, in every state school, right across Victoria.”

“Every single one of Victoria’s more than 1,500 state schools will benefit from this investment. We are building 100 new schools, but we’re also looking after existing buildings we have.”

Quote attributable to Member for Northcote Kat Theophanous

“This will make sure that all local communities have a local school that is well maintained, modern and safe.”

