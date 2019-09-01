Post sponsored by NewzEngine.com





Source: United Kingdom London Metropolitan Police

Police are concerned for the safety and welfare of Reanne Bell, 12, who is missing from Romford.

Reanne was last seen by her mother leaving her home address in Romford at around 1530hrs on Saturday, 31 August. She did not say where she was going and she has not been missing before.

She was reported missing by her mother at around 1730hrs and officers from the East Area Safeguarding Unit launched an investigation.

Enquiries have established that she travelled by train from Romford to Shenfield where she arrived at 2011hrs on 31 August. There is no information as to her whereabouts subsequently.

She may be wearing a pink hoody with a ‘No Fear’ logo.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 5834/31Aug.

