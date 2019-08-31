Source: Government of Canada – MIL OSI National News

Investing in community infrastructure is essential to ensuring Canadian families have access to modern reliable services that improve their quality of life and position communities for growth. The governments of Canada and Northwest Territories recognize that strategic investments in community infrastructure play a key role in supporting dynamic communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, August 30, 2019— Investing in community infrastructure is essential to ensuring Canadian families have access to modern reliable services that improve their quality of life and position communities for growth. The governments of Canada and Northwest Territories recognize that strategic investments in community infrastructure play a key role in supporting dynamic communities while creating good jobs that help grow the middle class.

Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and Glen Abernethy, Minister of Health and Social Services, announced funding to support the construction of a new healthcare and wellness facility in Yellowknife.

Once completed, vulnerable populations will benefit from better healthcare and temporary shelter. These services will also provide culturally sensitive and traditional approaches to Indigenous healing and wellness.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.2 million in this project under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Northwest Territories is contributing over $1.7 million to the project.