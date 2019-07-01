MIL-OSI Security: Appeal following fatal collision, Twickenham

Source: United Kingdom London Metropolitan Police

Officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to a collision that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in Twickenham.

Police were called at 00:54hrs on Sunday, 30 June, to reports of a collision in St Margaret’s Road, Twickenham.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. At the scene a Piaggio Scooter had collided with a lamppost.

The 19-year-old male rider had sustained serious injuries. Despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 01:31hrs.

Next of kin has been notified.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances continue.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of St Margaret’s Road close to the junction with Ailsa Avenue shortly before 01:00hrs on the morning of Sunday, 30 June who may have dash-cam footage or who witnessed the incident.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to call the West Area Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157, on 101 or Tweet @MetCC and quote CAD575/30June.

