MIL-OSI Baltics: Greetings to Governor General of Canada Julie Payette

1 July 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Governor General of Canada Julie Payette as the country celebrates National Day.

The head of state remarked that Belarus-Canada relations have been increasingly vibrant in recent years thanks to more openness, abolition of trade restrictions and establishment of productive business and personal contacts. “We hope to deepen cooperation in the economy, science and technology, in international security and sustainable development for the confident future of our countries,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Julie Payette strong health and professional success. He also wished Canadian people peace and wellbeing.

