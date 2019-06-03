MIL-OSI China: 3 Syrian soldiers killed in fresh Israeli missile strikes

Source: China State Council Information Office

A total of three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven others wounded on Sunday by fresh Israeli missile strikes on military sites in the south of the country, state news agency SANA reported.

Citing a military statement, SANA said the first Israeli strike started at 3:22 a.m. and targeted military sites in the southwestern countryside of the capital Damascus.

The Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the missiles, which came from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, it added.

Fewer than an hour later, Israel renewed its attacks by firing several missiles on the eastern countryside of Quneitra Province near the Golan, killing three soldiers and wounding seven others.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Syrian military sites which it claims belong to Iran-backed militia groups.

The Syrian government has repeatedly charged Israel supports the terror groups in Syria, saying its strikes are nothing but a way to lift the rebels’ morale.

