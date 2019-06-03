MIL-OSI Canada: Statement by Minister Rodriguez on Filipino Heritage Month

Source: Government of Canada – MIL OSI National News

OTTAWA, June 2, 2019

This June, Canadians mark the inaugural Filipino Heritage Month.

On October 30, 2018, the House of Commons unanimously adopted June as Filipino Heritage Month in recognition of Canadians of Filipino descent and the contributions they have madeto our country.

With a community of over 850,000, Filipino Canadians are the fastest‑growing community in the country. Proud of its rich heritage and history, the community has made and continues to make outstanding social, economic, political, and cultural contributions to our society. Filipino Heritage Month is an opportunity for us to recognize and learn more about the Filipino community in Canada and the valuable role they play in creating an open and diverse society.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the rich culture and traditions of our fellow citizens of Filipino descent and to take part in the many activities taking place across the country in June. Happy Filipino Heritage Month!