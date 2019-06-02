MIL-OSI Australia: Japan visit to jump-start Queensland’s hydrogen industry

Source: Government of Queensland

Queensland’s burgeoning renewable hydrogen industry will be showcased to international markets at the World Hydrogen Technologies Convention in Tokyo this week.

Travelling to Japan for the conference, to meet key players in the country’s hydrogen industry and to launch the Queensland Hydrogen Industry Strategy internationally, Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said Queensland aimed to be the hydrogen exporter of choice to the Asia Pacific region.

“The World Hydrogen Technologies Convention, attended by more than 600 international delegates from 45 countries, provides our state with a global platform to show there’s no better place to develop a hydrogen industry than Queensland,” Mr Dick said.

“Hydrogen means jobs. Our government’s attendance at the world’s largest hydrogen technologies convention sends a signal to the international community that we welcome hydrogen investment.

“Our world-leading renewable energy resources, existing gas pipeline infrastructure, first-class export facilities and highly-skilled workforce put us in a strong position to grow our industry in domestic and international markets.”

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to speak at the convention to outline the steps the Palaszczuk Government is taking to support this new sector through our $19 million Queensland Hydrogen Industry Strategy 2019-2024.”

Held at Tokyo International Forum, 2-7 June 2019, the World Hydrogen Technologies Convention brings together scientists, researchers, industry and government from around the globe to exchange insights and ideas on hydrogen energy technology.

Mr Dick said Queensland’s vision was to be at the forefront of renewable hydrogen production by 2030.

“Our five-year plan will help drive the development of an economically sustainable and competitive hydrogen industry in Queensland,” he said.

“Our state is fortunate to have shared a long and positive trade relationship with Japan and we will continue to demonstrate our commitment to a hydrogen industry through targeted trade missions like this.

“Japan is emerging as one of the major future users of hydrogen energ and we are collaborating with Japan on several potential hydrogen development projects.

“In March this year, Queensland celebrated its first-ever delivery of green hydrogen to Japan, exported by Japanese company JXTG Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation with hydrogen produced at QUT’s solar cell facility at the Queensland Government’s Redlands Research Facility.

“This trip will be a chance to discuss future hydrogen opportunities for Queensland, and the funds committed in our strategy will ensure our state has the best possible platform to become a global hydrogen exporter of choice.

“The World Hydrogen Technologies Convention is a great industry opportunity for Queensland, and I’m delighted to be able to showcase our great state and promote its potential on the world stage.”

To view the Queensland Hydrogen Industry Strategy 2019-2024, please visit dsdmip.qld.gov.au/hydrogen.

