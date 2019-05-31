MIL-OSI Mediterranean: No: 154, 31 May 2019, Press Release Regarding Terrorist Attacks in Kirkuk

Source: Republic of Turkey

We have received the news with sorrow that there were casualties and injuries due to terrorist attacks perpetrated in Kirkuk yesterday (30 May).

We strongly condemn these heinous terror attacks that target the culture of peaceful coexistence among different ethnic and religious communities. We convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Iraq, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery for the wounded.

We fully believe that such heinous attacks cannot undermine the will of the people of Kirkuk towards living together in peace, harmony and security and contributing to Iraq’s prosperity and tranquility.

