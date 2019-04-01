MIL-OSI Security: UPDATED: Appeal and advice to public following series of stabbings in Edmonton

Source: United Kingdom London Metropolitan Police

Detectives continue to appeal for information and urge the public to stay vigilant following a series of stabbings in the Edmonton area.

Urgent enquiries are underway to trace the single male suspect who is described as a black man, approximately 6ft 3ins tall, of skinny build and wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded top.

There is a lot of police activity underway to catch this suspect. Extra resources have been called upon and are on the streets now working to keep the public safe and catch the individual responsible.

The first stabbing took place at 19:02hrs on Saturday, 30 March at Aberdeen Road, N18 following reports of an assault. London Ambulance Service also attended. The victim, aged in her 45, had sustained a stab wound to her back after being attacked by the man. She has been taken to an east London hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The second incident took place four hours later at approximately 00:15hrs on Sunday, 31 March to reports of a male suffering stab injuries in Park Avenue, N18. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the male victim aged 52, was taken to an east London hospital for treatment of stab injuries. His condition is not life threatening.

The third incident on Sunday, 31 March at 03:55 hours to Seven Sisters tube station to reports of a man stabbed. A 23-year-old man suffered stab injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition. Initial enquiries have established that the man may have sustained his injuries in Silver Street, Edmonton. His condition is critical.

The last incident took place at 09:43 hours in Brettenham Road, N18. Officers attended and found a man, aged 29, with a stab injury to the back. He has also been taken to hospital for an assessment of his injury. His injuries are not life threatening but potentially life-changing.

A/DCI Stuart Smillie from North Area Command said: “We are doing everything we can to apprehend the suspect behind these cowardly and senseless attacks.

“The four stabbing related incidents are being treated as potentially linked. The four victims are from different backgrounds and appear to have been selected at random due to them being alone and vulnerable. There is nothing to suggest this incident is terror related.

“We are working on the hypothesis that the single male suspect is acting alone and mental health issues may be a factor. All of the people he has targeted have been walking alone and the suspect has approached from behind without warning. The motive from the stabbing appears to be solely to inflict harm. Early accounts suggest none of the victims were robbed or engaged in conversation before they were attacked.

“My advice to the public in the area where these incidents took place stay vigilant, beware of your surroundings and call 999 if you see anyone matching the suspect’s description behaving suspiciously.

“His description has been circulated to all officers in North Area who are carrying out patrols, CCTV footage enquiries and policing busy areas around where the incidents took place, particularly where he was last seen where police arrived four minutes after the call to police was made. A picture of this suspect will be circulated as soon as one is retrieved.

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH at 10:53hrs in Fore Street, N9. Enquiries continue to establish if he is the individual behind these incidents. Until that it determined, enhanced and dedicated police activity will continue around the clock in and around the area.”

