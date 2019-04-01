MIL-OSI New Zealand: Appeal for information: Robbery of Northlands Mall Christchurch (+ PHOTOS)

Source: New Zealand Police

At about 11.20pm on Saturday 30 March 2019, three males entered the Countdown Northlands Mall supermarket. One of the males was armed with a metal pole, similar in appearance to a crowbar.

One male stood at the entrance to the supermarket while the other two entered the store.

They approached a staff member at the cash registers and robbed her of a sum of money, before running from the store. She was not injured, but shaken.

As they left, one of the males assaulted a security guard with the metal pole. The security guard sustained a minor injury that did not require hospitalisation.

The three offenders disguised their appearance with dark coloured hoodies and gloves and they wore balaclavas over their faces and one of them carried a backpack.

Information is sought by Police as to the identity of these three offenders. Anyone with information should contact Constable Steph Gemmill of Christchurch Police, on (03) 363 7400.

Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

