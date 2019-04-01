MIL-OSI Africa: President Ghani met with Uzbek NSA, Foreign Minister

Arg—President Ashraf Ghani met with Viktor Muhammadov, Uzbekistan’s National Security Adviser and Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov today, and discussed regional connectivity, Afghan peace process, and infrastructure, trade and transit cooperation between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

The Uzbek delegation reaffirmed their support for the Afghan government’s peace initiative, and offered to host direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Samarkand given that there is grounds for it. President Ghani said that Afghanistan is grateful to Uzbekistan’s acceleration of economic and infrastructure cooperation with Afghanistan. He added that economic cooperation results in regional stability.