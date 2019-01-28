MIL-OSI Mediterranean: No:17, 27 January 2019, Press Release Regarding the Result of the Referendum on the Adoption of the Bangsamoro Organic Law

Source: Republic of Turkey

We welcome that the Bangsamoro Organic Law, establishing the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in southern Philippines, was adopted by people of the region according to the official results of the referendum.

This development is of utmost importance to end the decades-long conflict and for the establishment of a final, just and lasting peace in the region. We appreciate the devoted efforts of the Government of Philippines, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and other stakeholders for achieving this milestone for the Southern Philippines Peace Process.

Turkey has actively supported the Southern Philippines Peace Process through leading the Independent Decommissioning Body since its inception in 2014 within the framework of the consensus reached by the Government of Philippines and the MILF. We will continue contributing to the successful completion of the Peace Process.

