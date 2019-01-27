MIL-OSI United Nations: UN Security Council convenes urgent meeting to discuss political turmoil in Venezuela

Source: United Nations 2

The United Nations political chief told an urgent meeting of the Security Council on Saturday that the protracted political crisis in Venezuela is a cause for serious concern and is having a grave impact on the population, with high levels of political polarization, growing humanitarian needs and serious human rights concerns.

“We must do all we can to prevent a worsening of tensions,” Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under Secretary-General of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs told Council members: “We must try to help bring about a political solution that will allow the country’s citizens to enjoy peace, prosperity and all their human rights.

The Urgent meeting was requested late last week by United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the wake of days of upheaval in Venezuela and popular protests that erupted after the leader of the legislature, Juan Guaidó, declared himself interim president on Wednesday, a direct challenge to President Nicolás Maduro, who had been sworn in to a second term in office just two weeks previously.

MORE TO COME…