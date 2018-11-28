MIL-OSI EU-Baltics: Presentation of state awards

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin presented orders, medals and honorary titles to notable Russian citizens: workers in the industry and agriculture, figures from the world of science, education and healthcare as well as entertainers, athletes and coaches.

Speech at the state awards ceremony

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, dear friends.

I am pleased to welcome you here at the Kremlin and feel very honoured to award state decorations to notable citizens of this country, those who create and multiply its national riches in the economy, science, medicine, education, culture and sports; those who protect our nation and serve it.

Thanks to your hard work and talent, you have all managed to rise to the top of your professions and, importantly, to inspire others with your dedication, constant creative search, remarkable accomplishments and, of course, your sincere regard for Russia and the personal responsibility you feel for our country’s peace and prosperity.

I am confident that this is the only attitude towards the homeland that can help achieve major breakthroughs and address the most ambitious and daring tasks, including those that require risk and courage.

Sergei Ryzhikov is awarded the title of Hero of Russia and the honorary title of Pilot Cosmonaut of the Russian Federation for his valour and his successful and lengthy space mission. We are proud of our cosmonaut squad, their professionalism and their enormous contribution to space exploration.

A true heroic deed has no period of limitation. Next year we will mark the 30th anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan. This event is inextricably linked with the name of Boris Gromov, a Hero of the Soviet Union. He was a general who truly epitomised the honour and valour of Russian officers and did a lot to support his comrades in arms and all the veterans.

