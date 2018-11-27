MIL-OSI Security: Woman charged with manslaughter, W5

Source: United Kingdom London Metropolitan Police

A woman has been charged with manslaughter following an incident in Ealing.

Busisiwe Msipha – 37 (12.08.81) of no fixed abode was charged with manslaughter and fraud on Sunday, 18 November. She appeared at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 20 November and was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on 17 December.

This follows an incident where police were called to reports of a sudden death at an address in Corringway, W5 at approximately 08:35hrs on Saturday, 17 November.

A woman, aged 89, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination took place on Sunday, 18 November at Uxbridge Mortuary – a formal cause of death was not established and further tests will be carried out.

Officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command investigate.

Both parties involved were known to each other.

