MIL-OSI New Zealand: $49 million Investment contract for Antarctic Science Platform finalised

Source: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment MBIE

On: 26 November 2018

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has signed a $49 million investment contract with Antarctica New Zealand to deliver underpinning, longer-term Antarctic science with critical benefits for New Zealand.

The Antarctic Science Platform will bring together researchers, information and knowledge to maximise scientific and strategic benefits for New Zealand.

“As the Platform host, Antarctica New Zealand has worked extensively and collaboratively with the research community through an establishment phase to develop a research agenda that is incredibly valuable for New Zealand to improve our scientific understanding of issues like climate change and ecosystem resilience,” says Danette Olsen, Manager Strategic Investments at MBIE.

The seven-year contract will focus on four priority research areas:

Understanding the stability of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet

Understanding the impacts of change in the Antarctic atmosphere and Southern Ocean

Understanding threats to ecosystem dynamics in the Ross Sea

Understanding change in terrestrial and nearshore Antarctic environments, and the connections between them

“Antarctica has profound effects on the Earth’s climate and ocean systems and locked in the ice is a unique record of our planet’s climate over the past one million years. Through excellent Antarctic science, we can better understand how our world works and our impact upon it, which is not only important for New Zealand, but will contribute to global research efforts,” says Danette Olsen.

“Having a strong, internationally connected and respected Antarctic science programme is also of particular strategic importance to New Zealand. A stable funding environment will allow better planning of what science is done and the logistics required to support it. We will also have greater ability to leverage overseas funding opportunities.”

An independent science advisory panel that includes internationally renowned research leaders will provide strategic oversight of the Platform’s science direction and excellence. MBIE will hold ongoing strategic discussions with Antarctica New Zealand throughout the seven-year term of the investment contract and a formal mid-point review will be undertaken in year four. The platform was allocated funding through Budget 2017.

