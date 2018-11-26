MIL-OSI China: Vivo allotted land for manufacturing smartphones in India

Source: China State Council Information Office

Chinese mobile manufacturing company Vivo has been allotted around 68 hectares of land in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh to expand its manufacturing capacity.

The land approved by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) is located in the state’s business township Greater Noida.

Vivo currently has a rented manufacturing facility of about 20 hectares in the township, with a capacity of manufacturing 2.4 million mobile phones per year.

Local media reports quoted YEIDA chief executive officer Arunveer Singh as saying that the Chinese smartphones company would create 25,000 jobs.

Vivo would start construction works on the allotted land by March 2019.

