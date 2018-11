Source: New Zealand Police

Police are attending a serious crash on Huxley Road, Whanganui.

The crash was reported shortly after 11am and involved a car hitting a power pole.

Huxley Road at the intersection with SH3 is closed as a result of the crash and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Serious Crash Unit is investigating however there are no details on any injuries at this stage.

