MIL-OSI Asia-Pacific: Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Dera Baba Nanak – Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the 26th of November, 2018

Source: Government of India

Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Dera Baba Nanak – Kartarpur Sahib road Corridor (upto international border ) at a function in village Mann in Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Monday, the 26th of November, 2018.

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Food Processing Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Capt. Amrinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab will be present on the occasion.

Guru Nanak Dev ji had assembled the Sikh community at Kartarpur and lived there for 18 years till 1539. The Gurudwara Darbar Sahib is built where Guru Nanak Dev Ji took his last breath.

To mark Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th birth anniversary in 2019, the Government of India decided on 22nd Nov 2018 to build the Kartarpur road Corridor upto the international border between India and Pakistan as an integrated development project. The Corridor will let Sikh pilgrims visit the iconic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur on the banks of river Ravi in Pakistan.

India and Pakistan had announced on 15th Nov 2018 that they will build Corridors on their respective sides to let Sikh pilgrims visit the holy shrine without visa and to help them walk across and come back without having to secure a visa.

The Indian side of Corridor starts from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district and extends upto International border between India and Pakistan. The project corridor is to be developed by National Highways Authority of India and will be funded by Government of India. The project corridor is 4 lane with service road and all other appropriate amenities for pilgrims intending to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur in Pakistan.

This corridor will be a historical landmark between India and Pakistan and will also boost tourism as more pilgrims would visit the holy shrine throughout the year between two countries.

