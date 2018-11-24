MIL-OSI New Zealand: Homicide inquiry launched after Flaxmere man dies

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Sergeant Craig Vining:



A homicide inquiry has been launched after a man found with unexplained injuries in Diaz Drive, Flaxmere on 16 November died from his injuries.



The victim, a 45-year-old Flaxmere man, was found in Diaz Drive with significant facial injuries just after midnight on 16 November.



He passed away in Wellington Hospital this morning, with his whanau by his side.



Police would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our investigation.



If you can help, please call Hastings Police on 06 831 0700. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



