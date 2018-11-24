MIL-OSI Canada: The Working Group on Gender Equity in Sport Recommends Ways to Increase the Number of Women in Leadership Positions

Source: Government of Canada – MIL OSI National News

GATINEAU, Quebec, November 23, 2018

In a fully inclusive Canadian sport system, women will have equal representation as athletes, coaches, officials, administrators, technical support staff and board members. While gender equity has improved in recent years, women are still underrepresented in these decision-making roles.

There is also a need for more research to better understand the reasons why women and girls choose not to participate in sport, or not to move into the senior ranks of coaching or sport management.

The Working Group on Gender Equity in Sport, established in April 2018 by the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, met for the last time this morning to identify concrete actions and innovative ways to address these important issues. The working group explored several short- and medium-term actions, which touched on education, training, leveraging current structures to reach out to communities, developing an awareness campaign for Canadians, experimenting through pilot projects, and exploring innovative ways to collect disaggregated data.

The members of the working group gave their time, expertise and commitment to help our government make informed decisions about the future of inclusive sport, and their contributions will shape equity in sport for the next generation of girls and women.

Although this was the last official meeting of the working group, Canadians are invited to share their feedback about gender equity in sport through the online form.