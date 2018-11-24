MIL-OSI Canada: Seasonal Closure of Canadian Coast Guard Rescue Boat Stations in Ontario

Source: Government of Canada – MIL OSI National News

November 23, 2018 Sarnia, Ontario Canadian Coast Guard

The Canadian Coast Guard advises the public that our seasonally operated Search and Rescue stations located on the Great Lakes, Georgian Bay and St. Lawrence River in Ontario will be winding down their annual operations and will close on the dates listed below:

November 26, 2018: Thunder Bay

December 3, 2018: Tobermory, Goderich, Meaford

December 10, 2018: Kingston, Cobourg, Port Weller, Port Dover, Amherstburg.

These stations will reopen in April 2019.

Canadian Coast Guard rescue boats are designed for open-water use and cannot be operated in ice. During this time, winter search and rescue operations will be carried out by the Canadian Coast Guard and the United States Coast Guard using icebreakers and may call upon other available vessels in the area to assist if required. Aircraft from the Department of National Defence and the United States Coast Guard are also involved in search and rescue operations, as necessary.

Marine emergencies can be reported 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Toll-free (within Canada) at 1-800-267-7270 or via marine VHF radio – channel 16.

– 30 –

MIL OSI Canada News –